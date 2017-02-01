Clarksville Gas and Water announces Madison Street Lane Closure Planned

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water will close approximately 100 feet of the outer westbound lane of Madison Street on both sides of the Memorial Drive intersection tomorrow morning at 8:00am for natural gas service line installation work.

Traffic will be directed to the inside lane to keep the road and intersection passable during the work; however, the lane closure may cause traffic congestion throughout the day.

Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the intersection and be alert to workers and their equipment at the corner of Madison Street and Memorial Drive at the Clarksville Commons property.

The installation work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 4:30pm.

