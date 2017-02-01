|
Clarksville Police look to identify Scooters Pub & Grill Burglary Suspect
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police request the public’s help to identify the suspect in the video below of the January 28th burglary of Scooters Pub & Grill.
“He is about six feet tall and around 210 to 230 pounds,” stated Detective Channing Bartel. “The suspect appears to have worn white tennis shoes and has an emblem on the front left side of his coat,” Channing added.
The same individual is suspected of breaking into a bar in Joelton, Tennessee later the same morning.
In the Clarksville burglary the suspect cut security wires and got in through the back door of the business.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Bartel at 931.648.0656 Ext 5144, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
