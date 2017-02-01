Customs House Museum and Cultural Center Lights Up with Stained Glass

Clarksville, TN – The Crouch Gallery of the Customs House has been transformed into a serene chapel of art. Utility & Beauty centers on the artistic craftsmanship of the Emmanuel Glass Studio.

Located in Nashville, Tennessee, the exhibition focuses on the design work of the studio, the history and types of stained glass.

On loan from the church is the original window frame from the project that has been partially fitted with a section of new aluminum molding created by the Clarksville Foundry. As well as being an educational piece, the window acts as a beautiful piece of sculpture.

Curator Terri Jordan first met Mr. Harmon while working on the committee for the window restoration project of First Presbyterian.

She says, “When I walked through the studio with all the bins of colored sheets of glass, wall-sized cartoons tacked to walls, and the talented artisans working their magic on panes of hundred year old windows, the show seemed to be creating itself.”

Dennis Harmon, who founded the studio in 1973, apprenticed under Richard Millard, Albinas Elskus, and Ludwig Schaffrath. He is the primary artist and designer at Emmanuel Studio and has extensive experience in all aspects of leaded and faceted glass.

From 2001 through 2003, he served as President of the Stained Glass Association of America. His company has restored and designed stained glass windows throughout the United States. Some of this work has been highlighted as illuminated maquettes that act as miniature windows dancing off the gallery walls. Museum visitors can enjoy these while sitting on church pews that complete the ambiance of the show.

Utility & Beauty: The Glass of Emmanuel Studios is on view through March 5th. Located at the corner of Second and Commerce Streets, the Customs House Museum is the second largest general museum in Tennessee.

For more information on above event contact Terri Jordan, Exhibits Curator, at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org

