Dannelle Whiteside named APSU General Counsel

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University has announced that Dannelle Walker Whiteside, a distinguished attorney with an impressive national reputation, was recently named General Counsel.

The General Counsel position was created earlier this year to support the University and the Board of Trustees in its new governance structure.

She began her new role at APSU on January 3rd, 2017.

“I am truly excited to join the Austin Peay family,” Whiteside said. “I was impressed by the strong leadership and vision of President White and the incredible faculty, staff and students. I count it a privilege to assist in the transition to our new Board of Trustee structure and to support the vision of Leading through Excellence!”

Prior to her work with the U.S. Department of Education, Whiteside served as General Counsel to the Tennessee State Board of Education. She was named a Nashville Emerging Leader in the Education category by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, a Nation’s Best Advocate: 40 Lawyers Under 40, and a Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30.

She has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arkansas,Fayetteville, where she was a Dean’s Scholar and president of the Black Law Students Association.

Whiteside earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was president of the UAPB Student Government Association.

Sections

Topics