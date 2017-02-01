|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: American Heart Association says Regular exercise may reduce High Blood Pressure risk in African Americans
Dannelle Whiteside named APSU General Counsel
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University has announced that Dannelle Walker Whiteside, a distinguished attorney with an impressive national reputation, was recently named General Counsel.
The General Counsel position was created earlier this year to support the University and the Board of Trustees in its new governance structure.Whiteside, who previously served as General Attorney for the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will lead the APSU Office of Legal Affairs and serve as secretary for the University’s Board of Trustees.
She began her new role at APSU on January 3rd, 2017.
“I am truly excited to join the Austin Peay family,” Whiteside said. “I was impressed by the strong leadership and vision of President White and the incredible faculty, staff and students. I count it a privilege to assist in the transition to our new Board of Trustee structure and to support the vision of Leading through Excellence!”
Prior to her work with the U.S. Department of Education, Whiteside served as General Counsel to the Tennessee State Board of Education. She was named a Nashville Emerging Leader in the Education category by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, a Nation’s Best Advocate: 40 Lawyers Under 40, and a Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30.
She has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arkansas,Fayetteville, where she was a Dean’s Scholar and president of the Black Law Students Association.
Whiteside earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was president of the UAPB Student Government Association.
SectionsEducation
Topicsa distinguished attorney with an impressive national reputation, Alisa White, APSU, APSU Board of Trustees, APSU General Counsel, APSU Office of Legal Affairs, APSU President, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Dannelle Walker Whiteside, Tennessee State Board of Education, TN - Austin Peay State University has announced that Dannelle Walker Whiteside, U.S. Department of Education
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed