Montgomery County Sheriff’s Warrant Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Warrant Wednesday is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to help reduce the over 6000 active warrants on file.

Every Wednesday three wanted individuals will be spotlighted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They will be chosen based on felonies committed, number of warrants on file, or if they are considered dangerous.

This week’s Warrant Wednesday focuses on Stephen Berube, Myka Rico, Taylor Dunlap.

Stephen Berube

Stephen Berube, 28, has four warrants on file.

He is wanted on one count of aggravated domestic assault, two counts of domestic assault, two counts of petition to revoke domestic assault and driving on a suspended license.

Berube is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, with blonde or strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Myka Rico

Myka Rico, 32, has four warrants on file.

She is wanted for theft, two counts of probation violation, driving on a restricted license, financial responsibility and seat belt violation.

Rico is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with red or auburn hair and brown eyes.

Taylor Dunlap

Taylor Dunlap, 24, has three warrants on file.

He is wanted on three counts of violating his condition or release.

Gadson is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Visit and like the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Facebook page to receive updates on the county’s most wanted.

If you recognize any of the individuals featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931.648.0611 ext. 13200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

Sections

Topics