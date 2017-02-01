Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Children’s Auditions for “Seussical The Musical”, February 11th

Clarksville, TN – Local youth will have the opportunity to work alongside professional actors when the Roxy Regional Theatre holds children’s auditions for The Whos in “Seussical The Musical” on Saturday, February 11th, at 1:00pm.

Children ages 10 and up should come prepared with “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think” and be dressed to move in comfortable clothing and shoes, as the audition will also include a dance portion. All auditionees will sing through “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think” with the recorded track prior to individual auditions. To avoid distractions, parents will be asked to wait in the lobby during the auditions.

An unforgettable musical caper featuring some of Dr. Seuss’s best-loved characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz and Lazy Mayzie, “Seussical” follows JoJo, a little boy with a big imagination, on his travels from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

Performances run March 17th through April 8th. Although the production will play weekday matinees for school groups, those children who are cast will only need to be present for the evening performances. Children’s rehearsals will begin on Wednesday, February 22nd, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm.

A tentative rehearsal and performance schedule, along with music and lyrics to “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think,” can be found online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/auditions

Sections

Topics