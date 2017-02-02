City of Clarksville partners with Flourishing Families on Home

Collaboration provides needed transitional housing resource

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville and Flourishing Families have added another link in Clarksville’s chain of social services that helps people in need.

Flourishing Families opened the doors Wednesday to a new transitional home to a family of five. The small but well-kept home at 451 Martin Street. was donated to the non-profit organization by the City of Clarksville.

“This is a great example of the City using its ability to gather resources and then turning them over to our wonderful social agencies to manage and deliver services,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “This is all about coordinating our response and giving people a hand up out of trouble.”

Flourishing Families is a seven-year-old Clarksville non-profit founded by sisters Calendra Blanks and Canadra Jenkins that helps the homeless find long-term solutions.

“Our mission is to create second chances for homeless and low income families by providing them with the skills and resources that they need to thrive,” Canadra Jenkins said.

Keith Lampkin, the City’s director of Housing and Community Development, said the home was built several years ago for an elderly resident using federal Community Development Block Grant funding. When that resident passed away, the home reverted to the City, which then found a qualified and willing recipient in Flourishing Families.

“This transitional house is a great new resource for us,” Calendra Blanks said. “This allows us to help a family that has shown a commitment to helping themselves. We do a complete game plan for the family, and help them manage the process and meet goals.”

Chasity Lee said Flourishing Families was helping the family settle into schools and classes.

“We’re a family trying to do better,” Chasity Jenkins said. “Flourishing Families has been courteous and generous, and we can’t thank them and the City of Clarksville enough. We hope someday to help back.”

Information about Flourishing Families is available at www.flourishingfamilies.org

