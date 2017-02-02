Clarksville Police Department joins SAFE Campaign

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its annual Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) campaign.

This statewide initiative is designed to increase seatbelt usage and child passenger safety restraint usage through the implementation of occupant-protection programs, public events, and checkpoints throughout local communities across Tennessee.

The SAFE campaign began February 1st, 2017, and concludes on August 1st, 2017.

2017 will be the fourth year that the THSO has sponsored the SAFE campaign.

Last year yielded the following results:

1,717 child restraint violations

21,562 seat belt citations

723 other seat belt enforcement activities

“In 2015, Tennessee’s average seatbelt usage rate was 86.23%,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “Last year, we soared to 88.95%. Through increased education, enforcement, and community involvement, we’re striving for ninety percent or higher.”

This year, participating agencies will pay special attention to nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Tennessee has seen a disproportionate percentage of unrestrained fatalities between the hours of 6:00pm and 5:59am.

Historically, approximately fifty percent of Tennessee’s traffic fatalities are unbelted. That percentage increases to nearly sixty when nighttime crashes are examined.

