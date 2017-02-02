Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Planters Bank Presents to show Toy Story this Sunday, February 5th at the Roxy Regional Theatre

February 2, 2017 | Print This Post
 

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Planters Bank Presents at the Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie will be Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, February 5th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

“Woody,” a drawstring cowboy doll (voiced by Tom Hanks), is jealous of new-toy-in-town, spaceman action figure “Buzz Lightyear” (voiced by Tim Allen) in this computer-generated fantasy of an eclectic assortment of toys and their comical misadventures. 

Woody and Buzz must band together to survive when they find themselves in the outside world.

"Planters Bank Presents..." film series to show "Toy Story" this Sunday at Roxy Regional Theatre.

“Planters Bank Presents…” film series to show “Toy Story” this Sunday at Roxy Regional Theatre.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Popcorn and bottled water will be available as concessions.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jan    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728  