|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health says Avoid Party Penalties – Play it Safe for the Super Bowl
Planters Bank Presents to show Toy Story this Sunday, February 5th at the Roxy Regional Theatre
“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series
Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie will be Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, February 5th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.
“Woody,” a drawstring cowboy doll (voiced by Tom Hanks), is jealous of new-toy-in-town, spaceman action figure “Buzz Lightyear” (voiced by Tim Allen) in this computer-generated fantasy of an eclectic assortment of toys and their comical misadventures.
Woody and Buzz must band together to survive when they find themselves in the outside world.
Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.
Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.
Popcorn and bottled water will be available as concessions.
This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.
The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.
SectionsEvents
TopicsClarksville Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council, Clarksville TN, Disney, Franklin Street, Planters Bank, Planters Bank Presents, Roxy Regional Theatre, Toy Story
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed