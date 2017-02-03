APSU Women’s Basketball faces Tennessee State at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State

Saturday, February 4th, 2017 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Tennessee State, 4:00pm, Saturday, in the annual Coming Home game at the Dunn Center.

Coming Home is an event to celebrate school spirit and welcome alumni back to Austin Peay with campus-wide events, concluding with the basketball doubleheader.

APSU most recently dropped a road contest at Eastern Kentucky, 80-71, on Wednesday despite a strong first half display. However, when the Govs have suffered a road defeat, they are 4-1 when returning back to Clarksville for the next game.

Senior center Tearra Banks continues to cement her legacy among the all-time greats to suit up for Austin Peay, currently on a career-best string of performances. The Louisville native has posted 20 or more points in four-straight games, becoming the first APSU player to do so since Whitney Hanley in 2011-12.

In addition, Banks ranks 40th in Division I at 18.7 points per game, is fifth in field goals made (177) and 15th in field goal percentage (60.4).

About the Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee State enters the weekend at 4-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference under head coach Larry Joe Inman, an Austin Peay graduate.

TSU most recently knocked off Eastern Illinois 69-58 in Nashville, ending a two-game losing streak. Jayda Johnson is the squad’s scoring leader for the second consecutive year, averaging 13.8 points per game, while I’mani Davis (10.3 ppg) and Olivia Jones (9.6) make up Tennessee State’s top three offensive threats.

The Tigers average 64.5 points per game, with a 39.9 overall shooting percentage this season. Most notably, TSU ranks 29th nationally in steals per game at 10.6.

Last Time Against the Tigers

Tennessee State defeated the Govs 66-58, January 14th, 2016, in the Gentry Center. Austin Peay shot just 33.3 percent from the field, with only two players – Tiasha Gray (14 points) and Tearra Banks (13) – recording double figures.

APSU Storylines

Banks nearing top 10 in scoring.

With 30 points at Eastern Kentucky, Banks is now just 17 points away from breaking into the top 10 scoring list in Austin Peay history. She currently has 1,291 career points, just shy of Elaine Swafford on the charts.

Moving up another category.

Banks also moved up another spot on the all-time field goals made rankings at APSU, passing Amanda Behrenbrinker for seventh with 534.

Rates climbing the charts.

With two blocks against Southeast Missouri, Rates broke a tie with Ashley Haynes for third-most in program history.

Currently at 121, she is four away from moving to second over Amanda Behrenbrinker.

B-Will on point.

Junior point guard Bri Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists over the team’s last three games.

Sharing the rock.

As a team, the Govs have dished out 16 or more assists in six consecutive games, including 21 at Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday.

Follow the APSU Govs

Be sure to follow all the Austin Peay women’s basketball action at www.LetsGoPeay.com and the official Facebook page of Austin Peay Athletics. In addition, live play-by-play coverage can be found on Twitter (@AustinPeayWBB), while fans can watch the game on www.OVCDigitalNetwork.com

