|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police capture Double Homicide Suspect Jeremy Demar
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police located and arrested a suspect a few hours after a double homicide was discovered in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The Clarksville-Montgomery County E911 Center was notified of the Oak Grove shooting at 7:21pm.
Patrol officers in all three of Clarksville’s Community Policing Districts searched for the suspect, who was believed to have fled the scene in a tan Buick.
Jeremy Demar was arrested at his apartment on Union Hall Road at 9:38pm. The suspect surrendered without incident.
Demar was transported to the District One Criminal Investigations Office on Cunningham Lane; then booked into the Montgomery County Jail at 4:01am.
CPD detectives are assisting Oak Grove authorities and the Kentucky State Police in this investigation.
Jeremy Demar
Gender: M
SectionsNews
TopicsBond, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Cunningham Lane, Fugitive, Homicide, Jeremy Demar, Kentucky State Police, Montgomery County E911 Center, Montgomery County jail, Oak Grove KY, Oak Grove Police Department, Pin Oak Drive, Union Hall Road
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed