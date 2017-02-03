Clarksville Police capture Double Homicide Suspect Jeremy Demar

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police located and arrested a suspect a few hours after a double homicide was discovered in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The Clarksville-Montgomery County E911 Center was notified of the Oak Grove shooting at 7:21pm.

Patrol officers in all three of Clarksville’s Community Policing Districts searched for the suspect, who was believed to have fled the scene in a tan Buick.

Jeremy Demar was arrested at his apartment on Union Hall Road at 9:38pm. The suspect surrendered without incident.

Demar was transported to the District One Criminal Investigations Office on Cunningham Lane; then booked into the Montgomery County Jail at 4:01am.

CPD detectives are assisting Oak Grove authorities and the Kentucky State Police in this investigation.

Jeremy Demar

Name: Jeremy Demar

Gender: M

Race: W

Address: Pin Oak Drive, Clarksville, TN

Arresting Officer: Simoni

Charged With: Fugitive – Wanted by Another State

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $250,000.00

