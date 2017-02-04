Fort Campbell releases names of two 101st Airborne Division Soldiers killed in Oak Grove Kentucky

Fort Campbell, KY – Two 101st Airborne Division Soldiers were shot and killed at approximately 6:30pm Thursday in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

The two Soldiers have been identified as Spc. Priscilla A. East, 32, of Missouri City, Texas, and Spc. Christopher R. Hoch, 28, of Ferndale, Michigan. Hoch was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

East was a health care specialist who joined the Army in March 2011 and arrived at Fort Campbell in August 2014. Her awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Hoch was an infantryman who joined the Army in January 2013 and arrived at Fort Campbell in June 2013.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Operation Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and Air Assault Badge.

The Kentucky State Police is the lead agency. No other details are being released at this time as the incident is currently under investigation.

