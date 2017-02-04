|
Helena Kuppig Delivers in APSU Govs Win Over Evansville
APSU Sports Information
Evansville, IN – Helena Kuppig secured the match after a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 win in her No. 3 singles match to give the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team a 4-3 win on the road at Evansville Friday night.The win was the first for the Govs in 2017.
APSU took the doubles point after twin duo Claudia Yanes Garcia and Lidia Yanes Garcia won their No. 1 doubles match 6-2 over Andjela Brguljan and Daria Pentsova. Ana Albertson and Kuppig followed up with a 6-2 win in the No. 2 doubles match to secure the opening point.
Evansville opened singles action with wins in the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 singles match to take a 3-1 lead and pull within a point of the match win. APSU answered with three straight singles match wins capped off by Kuppig’s heroics to earn the win.
Alessendra Maganuco started the streak off with a 6-4, 6-4 win in her No. 6 singles match, while Lidia Yanes Garcia answered the call with a 6-0, 7-5 in her No. 1 singles match to knot the match at three. Kuppig and opponent Nicoli Pereira were forced to play a third set after Pereira won the first set 7-6 and Kuppig won the second 6-4. However, Kuppig locked in during the third set and pulled out the 6-3.
APSU will close out its three-match road streak on the road at Southern Illinois, Friday, February 17th for their next match.
Box Score
Austin Peay 4, University of Evansville 3
Singles
1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Chieko Yamada (UE) 6-0, 7-5
2. Diana Tkachenko (UE) def. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-4, 6-0
3. Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Nicoli Pereira (UE) 6-7, 6-4, 6-3
4. Daria Pentsova (UE) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-3, 6-2
5. Andrea Pascual-Larri (UE) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-0, 6-2
6. Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) def. Andjela Brguljan (UE) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
1. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Andjela Brguljan/Daria Pentsova (UE) 6-2
2. Ana Albertson/Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Chieko Yamada/Theodora Soldatou (UE) 6-2
3. Diana Tkachenko/Nicoli Pereira (UE) def. Brittney Covington/Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) 6-2
