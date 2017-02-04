Helena Kuppig Delivers in APSU Govs Win Over Evansville

APSU Sports Information

Evansville, IN – Helena Kuppig secured the match after a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 win in her No. 3 singles match to give the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team a 4-3 win on the road at Evansville Friday night.

APSU took the doubles point after twin duo Claudia Yanes Garcia and Lidia Yanes Garcia won their No. 1 doubles match 6-2 over Andjela Brguljan and Daria Pentsova. Ana Albertson and Kuppig followed up with a 6-2 win in the No. 2 doubles match to secure the opening point.

Evansville opened singles action with wins in the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 singles match to take a 3-1 lead and pull within a point of the match win. APSU answered with three straight singles match wins capped off by Kuppig’s heroics to earn the win.

Alessendra Maganuco started the streak off with a 6-4, 6-4 win in her No. 6 singles match, while Lidia Yanes Garcia answered the call with a 6-0, 7-5 in her No. 1 singles match to knot the match at three. Kuppig and opponent Nicoli Pereira were forced to play a third set after Pereira won the first set 7-6 and Kuppig won the second 6-4. However, Kuppig locked in during the third set and pulled out the 6-3.

APSU will close out its three-match road streak on the road at Southern Illinois, Friday, February 17th for their next match.

Box Score

Austin Peay 4, University of Evansville 3

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Chieko Yamada (UE) 6-0, 7-5

2. Diana Tkachenko (UE) def. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-4, 6-0

3. Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Nicoli Pereira (UE) 6-7, 6-4, 6-3

4. Daria Pentsova (UE) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-3, 6-2

5. Andrea Pascual-Larri (UE) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-0, 6-2

6. Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) def. Andjela Brguljan (UE) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

1. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Andjela Brguljan/Daria Pentsova (UE) 6-2

2. Ana Albertson/Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Chieko Yamada/Theodora Soldatou (UE) 6-2

3. Diana Tkachenko/Nicoli Pereira (UE) def. Brittney Covington/Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) 6-2

Sections

Topics