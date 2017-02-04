State Farm gives Tips for Throwing a Safe Super Bowl Party

Murfreesboro, TN – As you celebrate watching the big game with family and friends, it’s a good idea to educate yourself about your responsibilities as you welcome your party revelers.

While we intend for our guests to eat, drink, and be merry, sometimes accidents happen – and that can be a costly headache for a homeowner.

“There are a variety of situations or accidents that can occur that could put a serious damper on your party,” explains Kip Diggs, Media Relations for State Farm. “What if someone slips and falls, requires medical attention, or has too much to drink, then drives, and causes an accident? These situations are unpleasant to think about when planning a party, but homeowners should always make sure they are prepared for worst-case scenarios.”



Most homeowners/renters policies cover bodily injury, property damage, and will provide for legal defense should a homeowner get sued in civil court as a result of an occurrence that is covered by the policy.

Home team

You wear the stripes so keep the game in check.



Prepare the “field” inside:

The kitchen is where everyone huddles, and distractions can cause you to take your eyes off the ball. No half-time break if you’re frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food because the leading cause of kitchen fires is unattended cooking.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic drinks to avoid penalties, and intercept potential illness by not leaving food like chicken, eggs or cheese out too long.

Make the hard calls for safety – Throw out the yellow flag if someone has been drinking and tries to leave with keys in their hands. That’s a party foul. Make arrangements for them to get home safely or stay the night.

Know your MVPs – Give the designated drivers the best seat in the house and make sure they have plenty of alcohol-free choices.

Prepare the “field” outside:

Home field advantage means you have to be ready for your fans. Block slips and falls, and tackle winter hazards like snow-covered, icy driveways, walkways and stairs to prevent delay of game and penalties.

Visiting team

Facing a long drive to the party or the game?



The five plays to remember behind the wheel:

Eliminate distractions. Drive 2N2®: 2 eyes on the road, 2 hands on the wheel

Drive within speed limits

Buckle up

Restrict passengers

Stay sober and alert behind the wheel

Be prepared for the unexpected play. Get rid of trunk junk and add the gear you’ll need if you have a roadside emergency like a shovel, snow brush, ice scraper, flashlights, jumper cables, sand or kitty litter, warning devices (flares/triangles) and blankets, water, non-perishable food and any needed medicines.



Avoid your own deflate-gate. As temperatures fall, tire pressure can too. Make sure your tires are ready for the winter drive down the field.

Both Teams

Consult your State Farm agent before the Big Game or similar gatherings to determine if you have adequate liability coverage and ask for a Discount Double Check® while you’re at it. You could be liable if fans leave after drinking too much and crash, if someone falls and hurts themselves on your property, or even if someone gets sick from food. Know the official rules in your state.

Sections

Topics