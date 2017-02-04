|
State Farm gives Tips for Throwing a Safe Super Bowl Party
Murfreesboro, TN – As you celebrate watching the big game with family and friends, it’s a good idea to educate yourself about your responsibilities as you welcome your party revelers.
While we intend for our guests to eat, drink, and be merry, sometimes accidents happen – and that can be a costly headache for a homeowner.
“There are a variety of situations or accidents that can occur that could put a serious damper on your party,” explains Kip Diggs, Media Relations for State Farm. “What if someone slips and falls, requires medical attention, or has too much to drink, then drives, and causes an accident? These situations are unpleasant to think about when planning a party, but homeowners should always make sure they are prepared for worst-case scenarios.”
Home team
You wear the stripes so keep the game in check.
Prepare the “field” outside:
Home field advantage means you have to be ready for your fans. Block slips and falls, and tackle winter hazards like snow-covered, icy driveways, walkways and stairs to prevent delay of game and penalties.
Visiting team
Facing a long drive to the party or the game?
Be prepared for the unexpected play. Get rid of trunk junk and add the gear you’ll need if you have a roadside emergency like a shovel, snow brush, ice scraper, flashlights, jumper cables, sand or kitty litter, warning devices (flares/triangles) and blankets, water, non-perishable food and any needed medicines.
Both Teams
Consult your State Farm agent before the Big Game or similar gatherings to determine if you have adequate liability coverage and ask for a Discount Double Check® while you’re at it. You could be liable if fans leave after drinking too much and crash, if someone falls and hurts themselves on your property, or even if someone gets sick from food. Know the official rules in your state.
