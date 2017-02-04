|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tearra Banks powers APSU Govs to 79-63 home win over Tennessee State
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – It was a special night for Tearra Banks.
In Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team’s 79-63 victory over Tennessee State, Saturday, the senior center did something only one other Austin Peay State University women’s basketball player has done in program history.Banks made all 11 of her shots from the field to finish at 100 percent, matching the APSU single-game record set by Gerlonda Hardin in 2002, who also went 11-for-11.
Banks finished the night with 28 points, helping her enter the top 10 in all-time scoring at Austin Peay with 1,319 career points. She passed Elaine Swafford on the list, and is now just six away from overtaking Paige Smith for ninth place.
The Governors continued their trend of shooting lights-out in the opening period, outscoring the Tigers 24-8 on 9-of-15 shooting.
APSU carried its lockdown defense over to the second quarter, and for the first half overall, held Tennessee State to a 21.2 percent clip (7-of-33).
Banks scored 13 of her 28 points in the third stanza, and was subbed out at the six-minute mark of the fourth as the Govs led by 20.
Game Notes
Austin Peay never trailed in the contest, leading wire-to-wire with its largest lead being 28 points at the 5:07 point of the third quarter.
For Banks, it’s also her fifth consecutive game to post 20-plus points, becoming the first Gov to do so since Whitney Hanley in 2011-12.
With one blocked shot against the Tigers, senior forward Beth Rates increased her career total to 122, three shy of passing Amanda Behrenbrinker for second-most in school history. Rates also had 10 points in the contest.
Junior point guard Bri Williams had a solid stat line, totaling seven points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
The Govs knocked down five three-pointers, with four occurring in the first period.
David Midlick’s Message
Up Next
Austin Peay returns to action next Saturday, February 11th, in Murray, Kentucky for the second meeting against the Racers.
SectionsSports
TopicsAmanda Behrenbrinker, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Basketbal, Austin Peay State University, Beth Rates, Bri Williams, Clarksville TN, David Midlick, Elaine Swafford, Gerlonda Hardin, Murray KY, Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Racers, Tearra Banks, Tennessee State, Tigers, Whitney Hanley
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed