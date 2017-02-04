Tennessee Vols let game slip away at Mississippi State

Tennessee Athletics Department

Starkville, MS – Poor free-throw shooting and a sluggish second half spelled trouble for Tennessee as Mississippi State snapped the Vols’ four-game winning streak with a 64-59 victory at Humphrey Coliseum.

Tennessee (13-10, 5-5 SEC) was led by 13 points from freshman Jordan Bone — his first game scoring in double figures since January 14th. Bone also notched a team- and season-high eight rebounds.

Fellow freshman Grant Williams was the only other Vol in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

The Vols, who shot a season-worst 45.5 percent (10-of-22) from the foul line had difficulty weathering Mississippi State’s second half runs. Chipping away at the deficit, MSU got to within single digits with 11:26 to play after Schnider Herard hit two free throws. Tennessee answered with a Williams jumper and two free throws from Jordan Bowden, but the Bulldogs countered with a 12-1 run that tied the score at 51-51 with 6:10 on the clock.

Over a minute later, Bone broke the deadlock on a drive to the basket, but MSU knocked down threes on its next two possessions to take a 57-53 lead it would never surrender.

Tennessee controlled the first half, racing out to a 17-2 lead behind early buckets from Kyle Alexander and a 3-pointer from Williams. The Vols would lead by double figures for the remainder of the frame, pushing the advantage to 29-10 with 4:50 following a Lamonte Turner free throw.

Streaks Snapped

Saturday’s loss snapped two notable streaks for the Vols. It ended UT’s season-long four-game winning streak while also curtailing its impressive run of almost 142 consecutive minutes without trailing.

When MSU’s Xavian Stapleton hit a three to put the Bulldogs ahead 54-53 with 4:22 remaining, it marked the first time Tennessee had trailed since the 7:25 mark of the first half in its win over Kentucky on January 4th.

FTs in Mississippi

After going 22-of-27 (.720) from the free-throw line its win over Auburn on Tuesday, Tennessee shot just 10-of-22 (.455) fromt he charity stripe during Saturday’s loss at Mississippi State. That performance was easily the worst on the season for UT, beating its previous low of 54.2 percent (13-of-24) during a January 17th loss at Ole Miss.

All told, Tennessee — a 72.7 percent free-throw shooting team entering Saturday — went just 23-of-46 (.500) from the free-throw line in two trips to the Magnolia State.

Up Next for UT Vols

Tennessee hosts a pair of home games at Thompson-Boling Arena this week. The Volunteers face Ole Miss Wednesday at 5:30pm CT and are looking to avenge a loss to the Rebels last month in Oxford. Wednesday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network.

And on Saturday, Tennessee welcomes border-rival Georgia to Rocky Top for a 5:00pm CT showdown on ESPNU. Saturday’s game includes a reunion and recognition of legendary UT head coach Ray Mears’ 1967 and 1977 SEC Championship teams, which are celebrating their 50th and 40th anniversaries, respectively, this season.

