American Red Cross urgently needs Donors to increase Blood Supply

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Michael Harper knows how critical it is to have a readily available blood supply. “I used over 300 units of blood when I was younger after an auto accident. Blood donations helped save my life,” he said. “Now, I would like to donate as much or more than I have received.”

All those who come to donate from January 30th to February 26th, 2017, are eligible to receive a $5.00 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bank of Dickson

466 Hwy 46 S. Dickson, TN 37055

2/27/2017: 10:00am – 2:00pm

American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37043

2/20/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

2/27/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

Governor’s Square Mall

2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Clarksville, TN 37040

2/20/2017: noon – 6:00pm

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer. Volunteers with flexible schedules are needed to support blood collection in the areas of: greeter and canteen specialists in most areas; and warehouse and transportation specialists in selected areas. Volunteer greeters assist with blood drive registration.Volunteer canteen specialists assist with distributing snacks to blood donors.

Warehouse volunteers assist with packaging blood drive supplies and transportation specialists transport blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a greeter, canteen, warehouse or transportation volunteer specialist position, visit: www.redcross.org/volunteer

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

