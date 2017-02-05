Lipscomb beats APSU Men’s Tennis Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision Saturday afternoon in the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts to Lipscomb.

In singles, Lipscomb claimed points in all the matches except at No. 4 when Alex Kartsonis defeated Daniel Cardenas, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2, and at No. 6 when Chad Woodham defeated Phillippee Courteau, 6-2, 6-4.

Austin Peay will return to action Friday, February 10 against Southern Indiana in Clarksville at 2:00pm for its next match.

Box Score

Lipscomb 5, Austin Peay 2

Singles

1. Rob Mitchell (LIP) def. Manual Montenegro (APSU) 6-4, 6-3

2. Victor Chaw (LIP) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 7-6 (10-5), 7-5, 6-4

3. Alejandro Manzanares (LIP) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

4. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. Daniel Cardenas (LIP) 6-3, 6-7 (2-10), 6-2

5. Jorge Ortegon (LIP) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Chad Woodham (APSU) def. Philippe Courteau (LIP) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) def. Rob Mitchell/Victor Chaw (LIP) 6-4

2. Daniel Cardenas/Alejandro Manzanares (LIP) def. Aaron Jumonville/Manual Montenegro (APSU) 6-4 3. Philippe Courteau/Thais Minet (LIP) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-2

Match Notes:

LIPSCOMB 1-3

Austin Peay 1-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (4,1,5,3,6,2)

A-27

