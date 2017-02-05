|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Lipscomb beats APSU Men’s Tennis Saturday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision Saturday afternoon in the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts to Lipscomb.The Bison opened the match with a 1-0 lead after taking the doubles point. Alamantas Ozelis and Aleh Drobysh gave the Govs hope in doubles with a 6-4 win in the No. 1 spot.
In singles, Lipscomb claimed points in all the matches except at No. 4 when Alex Kartsonis defeated Daniel Cardenas, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2, and at No. 6 when Chad Woodham defeated Phillippee Courteau, 6-2, 6-4.
Austin Peay will return to action Friday, February 10 against Southern Indiana in Clarksville at 2:00pm for its next match.
Box Score
Lipscomb 5, Austin Peay 2
Singles
1. Rob Mitchell (LIP) def. Manual Montenegro (APSU) 6-4, 6-3
2. Victor Chaw (LIP) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 7-6 (10-5), 7-5, 6-4
3. Alejandro Manzanares (LIP) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-1, 6-2
4. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. Daniel Cardenas (LIP) 6-3, 6-7 (2-10), 6-2
5. Jorge Ortegon (LIP) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-3, 6-4
6. Chad Woodham (APSU) def. Philippe Courteau (LIP) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
1. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) def. Rob Mitchell/Victor Chaw (LIP) 6-4
2. Daniel Cardenas/Alejandro Manzanares (LIP) def. Aaron Jumonville/Manual Montenegro (APSU) 6-4 3. Philippe Courteau/Thais Minet (LIP) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-2
Match Notes:
LIPSCOMB 1-3
Austin Peay 1-4
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (4,1,5,3,6,2)
A-27
SectionsSports
TopicsAlamantas Ozelis, Aleh Drobysh, Alex Kartsonis, Almantas Ozelis, APSU, APSU Men's Tennis, APSU Tennis, APSU Tennis Center, Austin Peay State University, Bisons, Chad Woodham, Clarksville TN, Daniel Cardenas, Governors, Govs, James Mitchell, Lipscomb, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Phillippee Courteau, Southern Indiana
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed