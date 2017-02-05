Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Lipscomb beats APSU Men’s Tennis Saturday

February 5, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision Saturday afternoon in the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts to Lipscomb.

Austin Peay Men's Tennis loses home match to Lipscomb, Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Men’s Tennis loses home match to Lipscomb, Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)

The Bison opened the match with a 1-0 lead after taking the doubles point. Alamantas Ozelis and Aleh Drobysh gave the Govs hope in doubles with a 6-4 win in the No. 1 spot.

In singles, Lipscomb claimed points in all the matches except at No. 4 when Alex Kartsonis defeated Daniel Cardenas, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2, and at No. 6 when Chad Woodham defeated Phillippee Courteau, 6-2, 6-4.

Austin Peay will return to action Friday, February 10 against Southern Indiana in Clarksville at 2:00pm for its next match.

Box Score

Lipscomb 5, Austin Peay 2

Singles

1. Rob Mitchell (LIP) def. Manual Montenegro (APSU) 6-4, 6-3

2. Victor Chaw (LIP) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 7-6 (10-5), 7-5, 6-4

3. Alejandro Manzanares (LIP) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

4. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. Daniel Cardenas (LIP) 6-3, 6-7 (2-10), 6-2

5. Jorge Ortegon (LIP) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Chad Woodham (APSU) def. Philippe Courteau (LIP) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) def. Rob Mitchell/Victor Chaw (LIP) 6-4

2. Daniel Cardenas/Alejandro Manzanares (LIP) def. Aaron Jumonville/Manual Montenegro (APSU) 6-4 3. Philippe Courteau/Thais Minet (LIP) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-2

Match Notes:

LIPSCOMB 1-3

Austin Peay 1-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (4,1,5,3,6,2)

A-27


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jan    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728  