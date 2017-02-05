Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Tennessee Lady Vols loses to Georgia Lady Bulldogs in double OT, 91-78

February 5, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Athletics Department

UT Lady VolsAthens, GA Despite a season-high 34 points from Diamond DeShields, #RV/25 Tennessee fell short in double overtime against Georgia, 81-78, at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday.

The Lady Vols (15-8, 6-4 SEC) had two solid looks at the basket in the final seconds of the game, but a three-pointer from Jordan Reynolds rimmed out as time expired.

DeShields’ 34 points marked the fifth time in her career she had eclipsed the 30-point margin. She added six rebounds and four steals on the night. Mercedes Russell posted a double-double with 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Tennessee Women's Basketball drops double overtime game at Georgia Sunday, 81-78. (Tennessee Athletics Department)

Tennessee Women’s Basketball drops double overtime game at Georgia Sunday, 81-78. (Tennessee Athletics Department)

Robinson led the Lady Bulldogs (12-11, 4-6 SEC) with 28 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field. Mackenzie Engram finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

UT struggled to put the ball in the basket to begin the game, converting only 23 percent (3-13) of its field goals. DeShields had six points, as Tennessee trailed, 16-8, at the end of the first.

The Lady Vols erased the early deficit with an 8-2 run during the second stanza, but a late push by the Lady Bulldogs gave Georgia a 27-24 lead going into intermission.

UT fought back to take a 44-42 lead at the end of the third, shooting 50 percent from the field. Russell eclipsed the double-double margin in the quarter behind six points and six rebounds.

Tennessee held the lead for most of the fourth quarter but couldn’t pull away. With two seconds remaining, UGA’s Haley Clark drove to the paint and hit a layup to tie the game at 59-all, forcing the first overtime game for UT this season.

Tennessee heads back to Knoxville for back-to-back home contests, hosting Missouri first on Thursday at 7:00pm. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and will be available online through WatchESPN.

Video

YouTube Preview Image

Sections

Sports

Topics


Related Posts

No related posts.

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jan    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728  