Tennessee Representative Curtis Johnson Named Chair of the Legislative Task Force On Opioid Abuse
Nashville, TN – This week in Nashville, House Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) created a task force on opioid and prescription drug abuse and named Tennessee State Representative Curtis Johnson as Chair.
The task force’s immediate goal will be to work on legislation, but its efforts will be ongoing to determine the best strategies for tackling the opioid epidemic. Tennessee is consistently ranked at the top of the charts nationally with regards to prescription drug abuse.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports that from 2000 to 2012, the rate of babies born with exposure increased 15 fold.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that prescription opioid abuse has a total economic burden of $78.5 billion per year in the United States. There is an estimated $7.7 billion criminal justice cost across the country.
Contact Information
Rep. Curtis Johnson
rep.curtis.johnson@capitol.tn.gov
For more information about the Tennessee General Assembly, check our website at www.capitol.tn.gov
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBeth Harwell, Churtis Johnson, Drug Overdose, Nsahville TN, Opioid, Prescription Drug Abuse, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee State Representative, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States
