Former Austin Peay State University Basketball player Trenton Hassell to be celebrated as an OVC legend at the 2017 OVC Tournament

Brentwood, TN – For the third year in a row, the Ohio Valley Conference will men’s and women’s basketball legends from each of its member institutions during the OVC Basketball Tournament, with Austin Peay State University legend Trenton Hassell serving as this year’s honoree for the Governors.

During his Austin Peay career, Hassell earned every honor imaginable.

During the course of his three-year career, Hassell posted numbers that will forever have him included on the short list of Austin Peay greats. His 1,626 points ranks 10th all-time, while his career assist (375) and rebound (685) numbers make him the only player in school history with 1,500 points, 650 rebounds and 350 assists.

Hassell graduated in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance and was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the first pick in the second round (30th overall) in the 2001 NBA Draft. The Clarksville Tennessee native then embarked on a nine-year NBA career with stops in Chicago, Minnesota, Dallas and New Jersey.

One of only eight student-athletes in Austin Peay history to have their number retired, Hassell’s No. 44 was hung from the rafters in January 2002. He was enshrined in the APSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

The legends will be recognized through signage, P.A. announcements and a game program feature story during the 2017 OVC Basketball Tournament in Nashville Tennessee.

Below is a listing of this year’s honorees.

Austin Peay: Trenton Hassell

Belmont: Kelli Davis Weathers

Eastern Illinois: Kyle Hill

Eastern Kentucky: Lisa Goodin

Jacksonville State: Dana Bright

Morehead State: Ricky Minard

Murray State: Ronald “Popeye” Jones

Southeast Missouri: Sonya Daugherty

SIU Edwardsville: J.B. Jones

Tennessee State: Robert Covington

Tennessee Tech: Cheryl Taylor

UT Martin: Jasmine Newsome

