Former Austin Peay State University Basketball player Trenton Hassell to be celebrated as an OVC legend at the 2017 OVC Tournament

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Basketball - Austin Peay State UniversityBrentwood, TN – For the third year in a row, the Ohio Valley Conference will men’s and women’s basketball legends from each of its member institutions during the OVC Basketball Tournament, with Austin Peay State University legend Trenton Hassell serving as this year’s honoree for the Governors.

During his Austin Peay career, Hassell earned every honor imaginable.

Former Austin Peay basketball player Trenton Hassell. (APSU Sports Information)

OVC Newcomer of the Year in 1998-99. Two-time NABC All-District. Three-time first-team All-OVC. Honorable mention All-American, Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Year, OVC Player of the Year and OVC Male Athlete of the Year in 2000-01.

During the course of his three-year career, Hassell posted numbers that will forever have him included on the short list of Austin Peay greats. His 1,626 points ranks 10th all-time, while his career assist (375) and rebound (685) numbers make him the only player in school history with 1,500 points, 650 rebounds and 350 assists.

Hassell graduated in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance and was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the first pick in the second round (30th overall) in the 2001 NBA Draft. The Clarksville Tennessee native then embarked on a nine-year NBA career with stops in Chicago, Minnesota, Dallas and New Jersey.

One of only eight student-athletes in Austin Peay history to have their number retired, Hassell’s No. 44 was hung from the rafters in January 2002. He was enshrined in the APSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

The legends will be recognized through signage, P.A. announcements and a game program feature story during the 2017 OVC Basketball Tournament in Nashville Tennessee.

Below is a listing of this year’s honorees.

Austin Peay: Trenton Hassell
Belmont: Kelli Davis Weathers
Eastern Illinois: Kyle Hill
Eastern Kentucky: Lisa Goodin
Jacksonville State: Dana Bright
Morehead State: Ricky Minard
Murray State: Ronald “Popeye” Jones
Southeast Missouri: Sonya Daugherty
SIU Edwardsville: J.B. Jones
Tennessee State: Robert Covington
Tennessee Tech: Cheryl Taylor
UT Martin: Jasmine Newsome


