Recent Articles
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control to close Saturday for maintenance
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control will be closed Saturday, February 11th for scheduled computer maintenance.
There will be an officer on-call for emergency calls and to take care of the animals at the facility during the closure. The facility will reopen on Monday, February 13th.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
About Montgomery County Animal Control
The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.
You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCACC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control
