Montgomery County announces Sherry Pickering as Volunteer Stars Award Recipient

Montgomery County, TN – Congratulations to Sherry Pickering for being selected as the Montgomery County recipient for the 2016 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.

Sherry Pickering currently serves as the executive director for the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition. In this volunteer role, Sherry spends her time advocating on behalf of local veterans, recruiting new coalition members, writing newsletters, scheduling presentation and classes, researching veteran related issues, promoting events and addressing veteran issues.

She has also partnered with Visit Clarksville to bring a three-day Welcome Home Celebration event to Montgomery County later this year. Sherry is constantly working to provide the veterans of Montgomery County with a more unified and knowledgeable voice.

When she is not working on behalf of the Veterans Coalition, Sherry actively participates on the National Association of Social Workers legislative committee, Aseracare Foundation Board, Sexual Assault Advisory Board, and the Tennessee State Recovery Court Advisory Committee. She has a gift for identifying issues and working to provide solutions. Her dedication to the veteran community is immeasurable. She is truly an unsung hero for the military heroes in our community.

Sherry will be honored at a Volunteer Tennessee reception in Nashville on February 12th and with a proclamation from Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett at the February 13th County Commission meeting.

Volunteer Tennessee coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the state level. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25 member bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.

