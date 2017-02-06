Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


TWRA announces Free Trapper Training Camp set for February 24th-26th

February 6, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters are hosting a free trapper training camp. The camp will be held February 24th-26th at the TWRA’s Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

The 3-day event is for all ages. Classes and instruction will include live trap line, fur handling, trap modification, and set making and snaring.

TWRA’s Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County to hold Free Trapper Training Camp.

Check-in will begin at 4:00pm on Friday, February 24th with the first classroom session set for 7:00pm.

Classes will begin at 8:00am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Three meals will be provided on Saturday and breakfast will be provided Sunday. Tent camping is available and hotels are located near the refuge.

For more information and reservations, contact John Daniel with the Tennessee Fur Harvesters at 423.595.0986 or johndanielgc@gmail.com


