APSU’s Tearra Banks earns third adidas® OVC Player of the Week award

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball senior center Tearra Banks picks up her third adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week award after a record-tying performance over the weekend.

In Saturday’s 79-63 victory over Tennessee State, Banks made all 11 of her shots from the field to finish at 100 percent, tying the APSU single-game record set by Gerlonda Hardin in 2002, who also went 11-for-11.

Banks finished the night with 28 points, which vaulted her into the top 10 in all-time scoring at Austin Peay.

She passed Elaine Swafford in the rankings, and enters this week needing just six points to move to ninth over Paige Smith.

Prior to that, at Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, the Louisville native posted 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, while also going making a career-high 10-of-11 shots at the free throw line. She concluded the two-game week averaging 29 points (21-of-28) and 5.5 rebounds. Banks has now scored 20-plus points in five consecutive games, becoming the first Austin Peay player to accomplish the feat since Whitney Hanley in 2011-12.

As a result of her phenomenal week, Banks is now ranked eighth nationally in field goals made (188), 11th in field goal percentage (61.8 percent) and 31st in scoring (19.0 ppg).

In the remaining weekly award categories, UT Martin’s Ashton Feldhaus was named OVC Newcomer of the Week, while Tennessee Tech’s Akia Harris won Freshman of the Week honors.

