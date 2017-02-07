Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police reports Single Vehicle Crash and Road Closure at Old Russellville Pike and Centennial Drive

February 7, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Currently the Clarksville Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Russellville Pike and Centennial Drive.

Apparently the vehicle struck a utility pole and power lines are across the road and have completely closed Old Russellville Pike until further notice. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that vehicles avoid the area until further notice.

CPD and other agencies are working to clear the road as soon as possible.

