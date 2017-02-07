Coach Will Healy releases APSU Football’s Spring Schedule

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Beginning at 4:00pm, Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at Fortera Stadium, the Austin Peay State University football team will begin spring practice one month early this season in Will Healy‘s second year as head coach.

After opening spring camp on March 21st last year, the Governors coaching staff enters 2017 with a full year under their belt, allowing for a forward-thinking offseason plan.

Practices are open to the public, with all fans encouraged to come out and get an early look at the Govs.

The annual Governors spring game is currently set to take place on March 4th, with more details coming soon.

In 2016, APSU had an offensive turnaround in a new up-tempo scheme, highlighted by freshman quarterback Javaughn Craig and freshman tailback Kentel Williams posting impressive numbers to help the Govs have the most-improved offense in FCS football. Williams was named to the OVC All-Freshman team for his breakout campaign (541 rushing yards, six touchdowns, 97-yard kickoff return touchdown).

Kyran Moore, an OVC Second Team return man selection, also played a huge role last season, providing a spark in the return game – a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown – while also recording 508 combined yards on the offensive side of the ball.

Austin Peay’s defense also displayed improvements, led by the man in the middle, linebacker Gunnar Scholato. An OVC Second Team pick, Scholato posted 124 total tackles.

