|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police Department releases Alcoholic Beverage Commission Operation results from February 2nd, 2017
Clarksville, TN – The most recent Clarksville Police Department operation targeting the sale of alcohol to underage persons resulted in no violations, and the Special Operations Unit Commander, Captain Craig Gipson was far from disappointed. “This is the first time that such an operation has been conducted where there was 100 percent compliance,” stated Gipson.
The February 2nd, 2017 operation included compliance checks at fifteen local businesses. Every business was found in compliance and no citations were issued.“I would like to thank these businesses for their professional staff, and for providing the proper training to ensure that alcohol does not find its way into the hands of underage persons. Each employee was attentive to the identification and politely declined the sale,” added Gipson.
Agents Jason Smock and Vince Duke were the lead Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Agents in the compliance checks, which primarily encompassed East Clarksville businesses in Community Policing District Three.
Anyone with information about sales of alcohol to underage persons is asked to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
ABC Operation Results
ABC- Alcoholic Beverage Commission
SectionsNews
TopicsABC Operation, Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Beach Oil, Circle K, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Special Operations Unit, Craig Gipson, Crimestoppers, Dollar General, Highway 76, Hop In, Hornbuckle Road, Hwy 76, Jason Smock, Kroger, Lowe's Drive, Memorial Drive, Minit Mart, Rite-Aid, Roadtrip, Rossview Road, Sudden Service, The Silver Dollar, Trenton Road, Tyler Town Road, Vince Duke, Warfield Boulevard
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed