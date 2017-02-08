Clarksville Police Department releases Alcoholic Beverage Commission Operation results from February 2nd, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The most recent Clarksville Police Department operation targeting the sale of alcohol to underage persons resulted in no violations, and the Special Operations Unit Commander, Captain Craig Gipson was far from disappointed. “This is the first time that such an operation has been conducted where there was 100 percent compliance,” stated Gipson.

The February 2nd, 2017 operation included compliance checks at fifteen local businesses. Every business was found in compliance and no citations were issued.

Agents Jason Smock and Vince Duke were the lead Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Agents in the compliance checks, which primarily encompassed East Clarksville businesses in Community Policing District Three.

Anyone with information about sales of alcohol to underage persons is asked to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

Stores In Compliance Sudden Service #25 601 Hornbuckle Rd. Hop In 1116 HWY 76 Conn. Beach Oil #1 1115 HWY 76 Conn. Beach Oil #23 4015 Trenton Rd. Sudden Service #72 1230 Tylertown Rd. Sudden Service #59 3895 Trenton Rd. Beach Oil #17 3880 Trenton Rd. The Silver Dollar 2700 Trenton Rd. Minit Mart 2690 Trenton Rd. Roadtrip 2249 Lowes Dr. Kroger 2100 Lowes Dr. Dollar General #00325 2105 Trenton Rd. Rite Aid #4055 498 Warfield Blvd. Sudden Service #33 600 Rossview Rd. Circle K 1874 Memorial Dr.

