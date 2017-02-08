Planters Bank Presents to feature Casablanca this Sunday, February 12th at the Roxy Regional Theatre

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie will be the iconic wartime romantic epic “Casablanca”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

Considered by many to be the greatest Hollywood movie ever made, this World War II classic takes place in war-torn Casablanca, Morocco, and tells the tale of a mysterious nightclub owner (Humphrey Bogart) and his old flame (Ingrid Bergman), her husband (Paul Henreid) and other skeletons from his past.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Popcorn and bottled water will be available as concessions.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

