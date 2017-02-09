APSU Baseball kicks off soon, get your season tickets today

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Opening day for the Austin Peay State University baseball season is just eight days away. The athletics department wants to remind fans about its updated season ticket pricing at Raymond C. Hand Park for the upcoming season.

Following on the changes to football and basketball season ticket packages, Governors Club members will receive special pricing on baseball season ticket packages.

The public also can take advantage of new season ticket pricing, beginning at $60.00 for an adult general admission ticket. An adult reserved seating ticket is just $65.00 for the entire 28-game slate.

Those season ticket packages will provide Governors baseball fans significant savings from the single-game ticket prices. Austin Peay has added an $8.00 reserved seat to its offerings, with the reserved seating area in the red chair back seats behind home plate. A general admission seat will remain at $5.00 during the entire season.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the new James Corlew Chevrolet Cadillac video board this season as well as a host of promotions scheduled throughout the season. In addition, the product on the field promises an exciting season with the Governors picked as the favorite to win the Ohio Valley Conference by Baseball America.

Austin Peay opens its 2017 campaign with the Riverview Inn Governors Challenge, February 17th-19th. It is the first of seven home weekends for the Governors, who also will host Mercer, Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech, Belmont, Morehead State and SIU Edwardsville in weekend series.

Additional season ticket discounts for youth (3-17 years old), seniors (65 and over), military and Austin Peay faculty/staff are also available.

Fans should call the Austin Peay Athletics ticket office [931.221.PEAY] during normal business hours or can purchase season and single-game tickets online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/SportTix

