Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sango Drive Area Water Outage Planned

Saturday, February 11th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage on Saturday, February 11th, 2017, at 7:00am on Sango Drive between Highway 41A South and Sango Road for water main and water valve repair work.

Sango Crossing, Austin Brian Court, Porter Hills Drive, Summer Grove Lane, Clarendon Trace, Huntcrest Court, Crofton Place and Annalise Drive will be included in the water outage and may also be affected by low water pressure during the work.

Businesses located in the Sango Village near the Highway 41A South intersection will not be affected by the water outage.

Construction crews will be working at the intersection of Sango Drive and Sango Crossing; however, the road will be passable.

The repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

