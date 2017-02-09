Clarksville Parks and Recreation now accepting registrations for Youth Co-ed Baseball/Softball Leagues

Clarksville, TN – Registration for the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball Recreation Leagues is under way.

Participants can register now through Monday, March 27th at any of our three recreation centers, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation office, as well as online at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec

Recreation leagues offered include Baseball (ages 9-14), Softball (ages 7-10), Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), T-ball (ages 5-6) and Blastball® (ages 3-4). Blastball® is a fun alternative to traditional t-ball and uses a “honking” base to entertain younger players, bringing excitement to learning the fundamentals.

This league concentrates on developing a child’s running, hitting, catching, fielding and throwing skills.

First time participants must present their birth certificates at the time of registration to verify each child’s age.

The cost to play in any of the Youth Recreation Leagues is $40.00 per child and includes a team shirt, hat, and medal. Beginning Monday, May 1st, each team will practice at least once a week. When games begin the week of Monday, June 5th, teams will have one practice a week and one game a week. All games will be played at the Heritage Park Baseball Complex, 1241 Peachers Mill Road.

City youth leagues rely heavily on the generosity of parents and volunteers to provide coaching support. No experience is required and training will be provided. If interested, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation office.

For details on Youth Recreation Leagues, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation office at 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics