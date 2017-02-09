Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police reports rollover crash blocks intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – A Wednesday night rollover crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard injured two people and left a major intersection blocked for over an hour.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the two-car collision at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane at 5:43pm. One driver was said to have minor injuries. The other driver was transported to Tennova Healthcare in serious, but stable condition.

A white GMC Envoy and a gray Pontiac Grand Am crashed at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane.

A white GMC Envoy and a gray Pontiac Grand Am crashed at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane.

A white GMC Envoy and a gray Pontiac Grand Am were both heavily damaged.

Investigating Officers said it appeared that the driver turning from Fort Campbell Boulevard on to Cunningham Lane failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

That driver was cited for Failure to Use Reasonable Care.

The roadway was fully reopened about 7:00pm.

A white GMC Envoy and a gray Pontiac Grand Am crashed at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane.

A white GMC Envoy and a gray Pontiac Grand Am crashed at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane.

 

 


