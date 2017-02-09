Clarksville Police reports rollover crash blocks intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane

Clarksville, TN – A Wednesday night rollover crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard injured two people and left a major intersection blocked for over an hour.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the two-car collision at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane at 5:43pm. One driver was said to have minor injuries. The other driver was transported to Tennova Healthcare in serious, but stable condition.

Investigating Officers said it appeared that the driver turning from Fort Campbell Boulevard on to Cunningham Lane failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

That driver was cited for Failure to Use Reasonable Care.

The roadway was fully reopened about 7:00pm.

Sections

Topics