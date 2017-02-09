Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre to present comedy “Red Velvet Cake War” in February

February 9, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Make your reservations now for the upcoming production of “Red Velvet Cake War” at the Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre scheduled for February 17th, 18th, 24th and 25th.

This hilarious comedy by the writing team of Jones, Hope, Wooten is one of several shows by the playwrights that have been produced at the Cumberland Arts Center and have become a favorite of the Clarksville audiences.

Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre to present comedy “Red Velvet Cake War” in February

This production stars many local favorites and is directed by Art Conn.

Tickets for dinner and show are $30.00 plus tax and reservations must be made by calling the theater at 931.552.1106.  Entrée choices include Marinated French Cranberry Chicken or Beef Lasagna. Doors open at 6:00pm, with food service starting at 6:30pm and show at 7:30pm.

Cumberland Arts Centre is located at 710 Main Street in Downtown Clarksville.

The cast of “Red Velvet Cake War” include Jan Dial, Linda Ellis Cunningham, Linda Turner, Colleen Hyder, Judy Cloud, CC Wheeler, Debbie Striclyn, Alex Maynard, Jeff Wellington Winter Carmack and Scotty Phillips.

The cast of “Red Velvet Cake War” include Jan Dial, Linda Ellis Cunningham, Linda Turner, Colleen Hyder, Judy Cloud, CC Wheeler, Debbie Striclyn, Alex Maynard, Jeff Wellington Winter Carmack and Scotty Phillips.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Jan    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728  