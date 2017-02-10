APSU Spring 2017 Graduation Gala set for March 14th-15th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Registrar’s Office will be holding its two-day Spring 2017 Graduation Gala this March in order to make the graduation process as smooth as possible.

All APSU students participating in the spring commencement ceremony are encouraged to attend the gala, held from 2:30pm-5:30pm on March 14th, and from 10:00am-2:00pm on March 15th, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

“We want to ensure that our students are being taken care of,” Telaina Wrigley, APSU registrar, said. “We’ll be there so they can resolve any pending requirements for graduation.”

The gala will be a student’s first chance to pick up his or her cap and gown, but students can also receive resume advice from the APSU Office of Career Services, have the application fee waived if they are applying to graduate school, take exit interviews for the Financial Aid Office and take Perkins Loan exit interviews with the Bursar’s Office.

Students will also be able to order invitations or class rings and purchase APSU memorabilia. The APSU Alumni Office will also be there to provide students with their first official shirts as alumni.

Unlike previous years, there will be no rehearsal before commencement, so Grad Gala will be students’ opportunity to receive important commencement instructions. In addition, commencement readers will be on hand to discuss details such as unusual name pronunciations.

Refreshments will be provided, as will a “Kid Zone” for students with children, and all participants will be entered into a drawing for a free iPad mini.

For more information, visit the event’s website at www.apsu.edu/graduationgala.

