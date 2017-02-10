|
|
|
|
APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Murray to face the Racers Saturday
Austin Peay (12-12/6-5 OVC) at Murray State (12-11/5-6 OVC)
Saturday, February 11th, 2017 | 5:00pm CT
Murray, KY – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team targets a season sweep over rival Murray State, 5:00pm, Saturday, in the Battle of the Border rematch at the CFSB Center.
The Govs (12-12, 6-5 OVC) are currently fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, and most recently earned a 79-63 win over Tennessee State last Saturday.It was a historic night for senior center Tearra Banks, who not only moved into the top 10 in all-time scoring, but also hit all 11 of her shots taken from the field. As a result, she tied Gerlonda Hardin’s single-game program record set in 2002.
Banks averaged 29 points (21-of-28) and 5.5 rebounds per game last week, leading to her third OVC Player of the Week award. The lefty from Louisville has posted 20-plus points in five consecutive games – the first Gov to accomplish the feat since Whitney Hanley in 2011-12.
In the Division I statistical rankings, Banks now sits 10th in field goals made (188), 11th in field goal percentage (61.8 percent) and 34th in scoring (19.0 ppg). In addition, Banks is averaging a league-high 22.5 points per game in conference play.
As a team, Austin Peay totaled two season-highs against Tennessee State – a 58.3 field goal percentage and 14 steals. The Govs have also dished out 16 or more assists in seven-straight contests.
About the Murray State Racers
After winning four of its first five OVC games, Rob Cross’ Murray State team hit a bump in the road when passing through Clarksville. Since APSU handed the Racers its second conference loss, they trended downward with five consecutive defeats.
However, Murray State bounced back with a 70-64 win over Eastern Kentucky in a rare Monday game, with Ke’Shunan James and LeAsia Wright each dropping 21 points.
Four different players average double figures for the Racers, led by the OVC’s leading scorer, James, at 19.5 ppg. Wright comes in a 15.5, while Abria Gulledge (10.5) and Bria Bethea (10.3) round out the order.
Last Time Against the Racers
The Governors knocked off Murray State 75-63, January 21st, in Clarksville. Banks posted a 23-point, 11-rebound stat line, while redshirt sophomore Falon Baker recorded her first career double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds). APSU outrebounded the Racers 49-31, while also holding a 20-10 assist advantage.
APSU Storylines
|
