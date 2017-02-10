APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Murray to face the Racers Saturday

Austin Peay (12-12/6-5 OVC) at Murray State (12-11/5-6 OVC)

Saturday, February 11th, 2017 | 5:00pm CT

Murray, KY | CFSB Center

Murray, KY – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team targets a season sweep over rival Murray State, 5:00pm, Saturday, in the Battle of the Border rematch at the CFSB Center.

The Govs (12-12, 6-5 OVC) are currently fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, and most recently earned a 79-63 win over Tennessee State last Saturday.

Banks averaged 29 points (21-of-28) and 5.5 rebounds per game last week, leading to her third OVC Player of the Week award. The lefty from Louisville has posted 20-plus points in five consecutive games – the first Gov to accomplish the feat since Whitney Hanley in 2011-12.

In the Division I statistical rankings, Banks now sits 10th in field goals made (188), 11th in field goal percentage (61.8 percent) and 34th in scoring (19.0 ppg). In addition, Banks is averaging a league-high 22.5 points per game in conference play.

As a team, Austin Peay totaled two season-highs against Tennessee State – a 58.3 field goal percentage and 14 steals. The Govs have also dished out 16 or more assists in seven-straight contests.

About the Murray State Racers

After winning four of its first five OVC games, Rob Cross’ Murray State team hit a bump in the road when passing through Clarksville. Since APSU handed the Racers its second conference loss, they trended downward with five consecutive defeats.

However, Murray State bounced back with a 70-64 win over Eastern Kentucky in a rare Monday game, with Ke’Shunan James and LeAsia Wright each dropping 21 points.

Four different players average double figures for the Racers, led by the OVC’s leading scorer, James, at 19.5 ppg. Wright comes in a 15.5, while Abria Gulledge (10.5) and Bria Bethea (10.3) round out the order.

Last Time Against the Racers

The Governors knocked off Murray State 75-63, January 21st, in Clarksville. Banks posted a 23-point, 11-rebound stat line, while redshirt sophomore Falon Baker recorded her first career double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds). APSU outrebounded the Racers 49-31, while also holding a 20-10 assist advantage.

APSU Storylines

Banks nearing ninth place in career points. Banks enters Saturday needing just six points to pass Paige Smith for ninth all-time in career scoring, currently with 1,319 points.

Moving up another category. Banks is also climbing the all-time field goals made rankings at APSU, now 10 away from passing Whitley Hanley for sixth-most.

Rates to make 100th career start. If senior forward Beth Rates starts against Murray State, it will be the 100th of her four-year career.

Rates chasing Behrenbrinker in blocks. Rates is also three blocked shots away from moving to second all-time over Amanda Behrenbrinker.

B-Will on point. Junior point guard Bri Williams is averaging nine points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the team’s last five games.

