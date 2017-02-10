Austin Peay State University Basketball heads to Murray State Saturday

Austin Peay (8-17/4-7 OVC) at Murray State (12-13/6-5 OVC)

Saturday, February 11th, 2017 | 7:00pm CT

Murray, KY | CFSB Center

Clarksville, TN – After polishing off the Team Up North at home in this season’s initial Battle of the Border contest, Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team makes the return trek to the CFSB Center for a 7:00pm, Saturday contest against Murray State.

The Governors enter play needing a win to keep pace as the conference race winds toward its inexorable conclusion.

The Racers and Govs announced the annual ‘Battle of the Border’ competition last fall, sponsored by Heritage Bank, with a scoring system based on wins, community projects and other volunteer work. For more information, visit this page.

About the Murray State Racers

Although losers of four of their last five outings, including overtime defeats at the hands of Austin Peay (January 21st) and Morehead State (February 8th), Murray State is returning to the CFSB Center–a place that has seen the Racers go 8-3 in 2016-17, including a win against West-leading UT Martin, January 28th.

Jonathan Stark (21.4 ppg) has recently taken the lead in the OVC scoring race; he had 27 points on 11-for-26 shooting in Austin Peay’s previous contest against the Racers, but he also went 3-for-14 from three and committed six turnovers.

Summing Up Tennessee State

A second-half drought doomed the Governors in a 70-66 decision against Tennessee State, with Austin Peay hitting just one shot over nine minutes at one point. John Murry led all scorers with 20 points and tried valiantly to mount a one-man comeback in the final moments—he scored 10 points over the final 2:39, including a layup to get the Govs within a point with five seconds left.

Last Time Out Against Murray State

Murry and Josh Robinson each scored 22 points, while Kenny Jones (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Jared Savage (14-10) had double-doubles to lead the Govs to an 84-81 overtime win in the Dunn Center, January 21st.

The Governors hassled the Racers into 16 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 45-42, offsetting a relatively pedestrian shooting night (42.6 percent from the floor, 27.3 percent from three) by Austin Peay.

Keep An Eye On

A win would be the 500th in head coach Dave Loos‘ collegiate career.

Chris Porter-Bunton is averaging 8.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg and shooting 48.7 percent (19-for-39) from the floor in his last seven games.

A victory would give the Govs a season sweep of Murray State for the first time since 2009.

With Terrell Miller (16.2 ppg, ninth) flanking Stark and Murry (15.6 ppg, 10th) developing into a sterling complimentary piece to Robinson (21.0 ppg, third in the OVC), the Racers and Govs are the only teams with two players in the OVC’s top-10 in scoring.

In league play, Robinson (20.7 ppg, fourth) and Murry (19.2 ppg, fifth) are the only teammates in the top five in scoring.

In 16 of 25 games this season, Jones has shot at least 60 percent from the floor. He ranks fifth (59.3 percent) in the conference in shooting among qualified players. He and preseason OVC Player of the Year Evan Bradds are the only players in the league in the top-15 in scoring and the top-10 in shooting and rebounds.

Jones may be one of the league’s most efficient players, but he’s also had his share of bad luck from a numbers standpoint. Five times already in 2016-17, Jones has finished one rebound short of a double-double, including two of his last three games.

