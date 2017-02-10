|
Austin Peay State University Basketball heads to Murray State Saturday
Austin Peay (8-17/4-7 OVC) at Murray State (12-13/6-5 OVC)
Saturday, February 11th, 2017 | 7:00pm CT
Clarksville, TN – After polishing off the Team Up North at home in this season’s initial Battle of the Border contest, Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team makes the return trek to the CFSB Center for a 7:00pm, Saturday contest against Murray State.
The Governors enter play needing a win to keep pace as the conference race winds toward its inexorable conclusion.This contest marks the beginning of Austin Peay’s second time through the Ohio Valley Conference West Division, with the Govs going 3-2 in their first meetings with West Division foes in 2016-17.
The Racers and Govs announced the annual ‘Battle of the Border’ competition last fall, sponsored by Heritage Bank, with a scoring system based on wins, community projects and other volunteer work. For more information, visit this page.
About the Murray State Racers
Although losers of four of their last five outings, including overtime defeats at the hands of Austin Peay (January 21st) and Morehead State (February 8th), Murray State is returning to the CFSB Center–a place that has seen the Racers go 8-3 in 2016-17, including a win against West-leading UT Martin, January 28th.
Jonathan Stark (21.4 ppg) has recently taken the lead in the OVC scoring race; he had 27 points on 11-for-26 shooting in Austin Peay’s previous contest against the Racers, but he also went 3-for-14 from three and committed six turnovers.
Summing Up Tennessee State
A second-half drought doomed the Governors in a 70-66 decision against Tennessee State, with Austin Peay hitting just one shot over nine minutes at one point. John Murry led all scorers with 20 points and tried valiantly to mount a one-man comeback in the final moments—he scored 10 points over the final 2:39, including a layup to get the Govs within a point with five seconds left.
Last Time Out Against Murray State
Murry and Josh Robinson each scored 22 points, while Kenny Jones (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Jared Savage (14-10) had double-doubles to lead the Govs to an 84-81 overtime win in the Dunn Center, January 21st.
The Governors hassled the Racers into 16 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 45-42, offsetting a relatively pedestrian shooting night (42.6 percent from the floor, 27.3 percent from three) by Austin Peay.
Keep An Eye On
