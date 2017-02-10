Customs House Museum and Cultural Center brings Women’s Suffrage Speaker to Clarksville, February 15th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center presents its February Art & Lunch program on the 15th, corresponding with Susan B. Anthony’s birthday. This month’s event is a presentation by Paula F. Casey.

Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Paula is a dynamic speaker on the women’s suffrage movement and Tennessee’s pivotal role in the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote.

She is also the publisher of “The Perfect 36: Tennessee Delivers Woman Suffrage”. This book is also available in 3 e-book formats and an audiobook. Paula helped produce a 12 min. 40 sec. DVD of the 72-year struggle for American women to be included in the U.S. Constitution entitled “Generations: American Women Win the Vote.”

In addition to the book and DVD, Paula is getting public art placed in Nashville, Jackson, and Memphis depicting the suffragists. She served as president of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument, Inc., and was primarily responsible for raising the funds to get the monument placed in Centennial Park. It was unveiled on August 26th, 2016.

The Customs House Museum will show Paula’s DVD as part of the Art & Lunch program. These monthly programs are free to the public and begin at 12:15pm.

Located at the corner of Second and Commerce Streets, the Customs House Museum is the second largest general museum in Tennessee. For more information on above event contact Terri Jordan, Exhibits Curator, at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org

