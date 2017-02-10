|
Montgomery Central Little League to hold registration for 2017 on February 11th, 18th and 25th
Cunningham, TN – The Montgomery Central Little League is holding registration for the 2016 season. Kids ages 4-15 years old can be registered for Baseball and Girls Softball.
Games will be held at the new RichEllen Park located at 1466 Highway 149.
You can register online now. If you register today, February 10th, 2017 you will receive a $5.00 discount.
Registration Dates
February 11th
February 18th
February 257th
Registration
Birth Certificate and Three Proofs of Residency are required at registration. (Examples: Voters Registration, Drivers License, Utility, Bank Statement, Cable Bill, Phone Bill, or Cell Phone Bill dated February 1st, 2016-February 1st, 2017)
Players must turn age 4 by April 30th, 2017 to be eligible to participate.
$60.00 per child (Includes uniform, shirt and hat)
Payment Method: Cash or Personal Check
RichEllen Park is located at 1466 Highway 149.
For more information, visit the MCLL website.
