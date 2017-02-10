|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asks public help locating hit and run driver
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run accident.
The accident occurred on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 12:51pm at the intersection of Briarwood Road and Zinc Plant Road.
As the driver of vehicle one slowed down to make a right hand turn onto Briarwood Road, they were stuck from behind by a red four-door sedan.Vehicle two left the scene of the accident before speaking with deputies.
Photo of vehicle two is shown above. Front end damage is present.
Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Sergeant Jimmy Brown at 931.648.0611 ext. 13126.
