APSU Tennis gets Home Win over University of Southern Indiana, 5-2
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team picked up its first home win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the University of Southern Indiana Friday afternoon in the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts.
The Govs rolled through doubles taking the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches.In the No. 1 match, Almantas Ozelis and Aleh Drobysh defeated Aaron Barris and Samuel Kiladejo, 6-4, while in the No. 3 match, Alex Kartsonis and Chad Woodham defeated Andrew Dones and Ilia Karelin, 6-4.
The No. 2 doubles match was left unfinished after the Govs had already secured the point.
APSU went on to claim four of the six singles matches en route to the 5-2 win. Aaron Jumonville claimed the first point for the Govs in his No. 3 singles match when he defeated Kiladejo, 6-3, 6-4. Ozelis picked up another point for the Govs when he won his No. 2 singles match 7-6, 6-4 defeating Denis Davydov. Kartsonis and James Mitchell closed out the match for the Govs with their wins in the No. 5 and No. 6 matches. Kartsonis defeated Ilia Karelin 6-4, 6-1, while Mitchell took down Dones, 6-3, 6-3.
The Govs will take the next four days off before traveling to Louisville on Tuesday, February 14 at noon for its next match.
Box Score
Austin Peay 5, Southern Indiana 2
Singles
1. James Hardiman (USI) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-2, 6-3
2. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. Denis Davydov (USI) 7-6 (10-2), 6-4
3. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) def. Samuel Kiladejo (USI) 6-3, 6-4
4. Aaron Barris (USI) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-3, 6-2
5. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. Ilia Karelin (USI) 6-4, 6-1
6. James Mitchell (APSU) def. Andrew Dones (USI) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
1. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) def. Aaron Barris/Samuel Kiladejo (USI) 6-4
2. Aaron Jumonville/Manual Montenegro (APSU) vs. James Hardiman/Denis Davydov (USI) 5-4, unfinished
3. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) def. Andrew Dones/Ilia Karelin (USI) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,1,3,2,5,6)
