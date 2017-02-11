Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball loses at Murray State, 67-62

APSU Sports Information

Murray, KY – Senior center Tearra Banks recorded 20-plus points for the sixth consecutive game, helping Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team create a late-game comeback, only to fall five points short, 67-62, Saturday at Murray State.

Banks and sophomore Keisha Gregory converted all but one of APSU’s shots in the fourth period, but couldn’t quite make it a one score game despite the Govs hitting five of their last seven shots.

Banks finished with a game-high 31 points along with nine rebounds, helping her climb to eighth all-time in scoring at Austin Peay with 1,350 career points. Gregory totaled a career-best 14 points with seven rebounds a team-high three steals.

Game Notes

Banks becomes the first APSU player to have 20 or more points in six-straight games since Gerlonda Hardin in 2004.

She is also 93 points away from passing Amanda Behrenbrinker for seventh on the all-time points chart.

Banks was one rebound shy of earning her 15th career double-double.

Senior forward Beth Rates made her 100th career start as a Gov.

Austin Peay had more rebounds (34-32) and assists (13-10) than the Racers, and also committed fewer turnovers (13-10).

As a team, the Govs were 13-of-15 from the free throw line.

Up Next for APSU

Austin Peay travels to SIU Edwardsville, 7:00pm, Wednesday, in a mid-week road trip – the team’s second-to-last road contest of the season.

