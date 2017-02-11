Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball loses at Murray State, 67-62

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Basketball - Austin Peay State UniversityMurray, KY – Senior center Tearra Banks recorded 20-plus points for the sixth consecutive game, helping Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team create a late-game comeback, only to fall five points short, 67-62, Saturday at Murray State.

Austin Peay's Tearra Banks pours in 31 and naps 9 rebounds in loss to Murray State Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)

After trailing by as much as 14 points in the fourth period, the Governors cut the deficit to five with 36 seconds on the clock.

Banks and sophomore Keisha Gregory converted all but one of APSU’s shots in the fourth period, but couldn’t quite make it a one score game despite the Govs hitting five of their last seven shots.

Banks finished with a game-high 31 points along with nine rebounds, helping her climb to eighth all-time in scoring at Austin Peay with 1,350 career points. Gregory totaled a career-best 14 points with seven rebounds a team-high three steals.

Game Notes

APSU Basketball - Tearra BanksBanks becomes the first APSU player to have 20 or more points in six-straight games since Gerlonda Hardin in 2004.

She is also 93 points away from passing Amanda Behrenbrinker for seventh on the all-time points chart.

Banks was one rebound shy of earning her 15th career double-double.

Senior forward Beth Rates made her 100th career start as a Gov.

Austin Peay had more rebounds (34-32) and assists (13-10) than the Racers, and also committed fewer turnovers (13-10).

As a team, the Govs were 13-of-15 from the free throw line.

Up Next for APSU

Austin Peay travels to SIU Edwardsville, 7:00pm, Wednesday, in a mid-week road trip – the team’s second-to-last road contest of the season.


