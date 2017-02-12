Bunker Labs Presents Free Entrepreneur Workshop

Clarksville, TN – Bunker Labs Tennessee Entrepreneur Workshop tour is scheduled for the Clarksville Entrepreneur Center on February 25th, 2017 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. This is an action-driven, collaborative workshop with a small and supportive group of like-minded entrepreneurs, led by an experienced entrepreneur who will introduce concepts and help you put them to work immediately through hands-on activities and exercises.

“This one day workshop is designed to expose entrepreneurs to the fundamentals of starting and running a business” commented Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan “We’ve built a day of education and community designed with entrepreneurs in mind.”

The schedule for the workshop is as follows:

8:00am-8:15am: Welcome and Orientation

8:15am – 9:15am: Understanding your strengths and building the right team

9:15am-9:45am: Create 1 Page Business Model

9:45am-10:00am: Break

10:00am-11:00am: Know Your Customers

11:00am-12:00pm: Customer Development

12:00pm-1:00pm: Lunch

1:00pm-2:15pm: Legal and Accounting Q & A

2:15pm-2:45pm: Messaging

2:45pm-3:15pm: How do find customers

3:15pm-3:45pm: Break

3:45pm-4:45pm: Money

5:00pm-6:00pm: Bunker Brews

This workshop is FREE of charge.

LEAP Plaza is located at 1860 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN.

For more info or to register visit: www.leaporg.net/cec-workshop

About LEAP ORG

LEAP ORG’s Mission is to help youth and individuals attain emotional wellness and economic independence by advancing self-awareness, educational achievement, and entrepreneurial success.

Business owners and entrepreneurs in Clarksville, Montgomery County and surrounding areas are finding strong footing in their ventures, thanks to the guidance and support of the Clarksville Entrepreneur Center. LEAP offers small businesses an incubation space at LEAP Plaza to grow a business from concept to reality. Entrepreneurs also have opportunities to connect with resources for education and networking. These resources enable entrepreneurs to develop their visions to create job creating businesses that positively impact Clarksville and its surrounding area’s economy and marketplace.

About Richard Garrett

City Councilman Richard “Reason” Garrett has gained extensive business knowledge and negotiating skills as the Executive Director of the LEAP Organization. LEAP Org provides youth development services. As a licensed realtor for Keller Williams Realty, he is known for his tenacity, perseverance, honesty, and fairness. A proud APSU alum, Richard graduated with Honors with a Bachelors in Public Management. Richard is a former active duty Marine, father of 4, and a husband with strong ties to the community. He is a graduate of Leadership Clarksville and a member of Clarksville Rotary, Clarksville Area Ministerial Association, Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Association of Realtors Public Relations & Charity Relations Committees, and Clarksville Community Partners Group. For more information on Richard visit www.reason4clarksville.com. He can be contacted directly at 931-378-0500 or via email richard@reason4clarksville.com Web Site: http://leaporg.net/

Email: reason@leaporg.net

Sections

Topics