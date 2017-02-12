DUI Memorial Sign Program Legislation Advances

Written by Joe Pitts

Tennessee State Representative

Nashville, TN – House Bill 21, sponsored by Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts (D-Clarksville) was successful in passing out of the Transportation Sub-Committee. This legislation is known as the Shadow “Shada” Brooke Lowe legislation.

This legislation will allow for families of victims of drunk drivers where the drunk driver was also killed to have a sign erected in their family member’s memory. It is scheduled to be heard in the full Transportation Committee next Tuesday, February 14th.

“When Shada’s mother was notified of its passage, her comment was “Thank the Lord”, Pitts said. The Senate bill, SB 17, is sponsored by Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield.

Jury Duty exemption for people 72 years of age and older

House Bill 167/Senate Bill 208 (Sen. Mark Green (R-Clarksville) was filed at the request of a retired teacher from Montgomery County. The bill provides that if a person 72 or older is summoned to jury duty, they may be excused upon showing proof of their age with a government-issued I.D. or government-issued documentation that the jury coordinator finds sufficient to prove the person’s age.

“The bill will not prevent a person 72 or older from serving on a jury if they so desire”, said Pitts. It is scheduled to be heard in the Civil Justice Sub-Committee on Wednesday, February 15th.

Licensure of Employees with the Department of Education

House Bill 111, sponsored by Rep. Joe Pitts (D-Clarksville) and Senate Bill 661 (Sen. Jim Tracy (R-Shelbyville) will allow the Commissioner of Education to grant waiver when districts fail to file paperwork in regards to certification. This stems from a Level 5 teacher who lost her license because one school district (Stewart) did not file paperwork after the teacher moved to Montgomery County to teach.

The department could not help her due to the current law any state board rule or statute that inhibits or hinders the Local Education. “This legislation was brought to me by the Professional Educators of Tennessee (PET) to correct this problem which caused the loss of this teacher’s license through no fault of her own,” Pitts said.

Veterans Day on the Hill

Veterans Day on the Hill was a huge success. Hundreds of veterans from across the State showed up at the Legislative Plaza to make their voices heard on several bills that have been filed. Montgomery County residents Sherry Pickering, Vivian Fivecoat, Steve Singleton, Don Bailey and Bill Summers coordinated the state wide event and their leadership made the difference.

“I am honored to be sponsoring two of the veteran related bills, the property tax relief bill and the hiring preference bill,” Pitts said.

If you have questions about the above or other issues of concern, please call me at 615.741.2043, or email me at rep.joe.pitts@capitol.tn.gov

