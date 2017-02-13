APSU to hold special lecture featuring adventure artist Steve Snell, February 16th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art and Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will welcome Steve Snell, adventure artist, to campus for a visiting artist lecture at 7:00pm, Thursday, February 16th, in room 307 of the Morgan University Center.

With support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, all Art and Design events are free and open to the public.

Snell uses his creative practice to experience life through the production of extraordinary events for himself and others.

He calls this work “adventure art,” and he uses the term to describe a performance-based action of adventure, in which he (or someone else) uses creativity and imagination to have exciting and remarkable experiences.

He is inspired by local history, myths and the image of the American West, and he uses these inspirations as a catalyst for engagement and research in an effort to create heroic narratives for the present day.

These experiences are then later transformed and perpetuated through popular, social and artistic media, resulting in a larger network of newspaper articles, TV spots, drawings, paintings, sculptures, videos and old-fashioned storytelling. “Adventure art” is an attempt to live life as though it were an epic movie, or at least present the image that it is one.

Snell earned an MFA in studio art from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and both a BFA in studio art and BS in art education from Miami University in Ohio. His work has been included in many solo and group exhibitions and screenings throughout the country.

His most recent adventure art exhibition, “Snacks on the River,” was completed this past September when he floated down the Missouri River between Nebraska City and Kansas City. He is currently an assistant professor of art in foundations at the Kansas City Art Institute.

For more information on this lecture, contact Michael Dickins, APSU gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu

