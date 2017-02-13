APSU’s Carly Mattson named adidas® OVC Co-Softball Player of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball sophomore catcher Carly Mattson earned her first Ohio Valley Conference in-season honor of her career, Monday afternoon, being named adidas® OVC Co-softball Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office.

The McHenry, IL native was white-hot at the plate this past weekend collecting hits in all four games at the Phyllis Rafter Memorial Tournament, in Kennesaw, GA, finishing with a .615 batting average, a 1.462 slugging percentage and a .615 on-base percentage.

Included among her eight total hits this past weekend were two doubles and three home runs – which also included a school single-game record-tying two home run effort versus Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Mattson also scored five times, collected six RBIs and stole a base; while handling 14 chances on defense without an error.

It’s the first weekly conference honor for an Austin Peay softball player since Chandler Groves earned the same honor back on March 30th, 2015.

Overall, Mattson’s selection is the 15th time overall (10 different players) that an Austin Peay softball player has won OVC Player of the Week honors

Southeast Missouri outfielder Rachel Anderson joined Mattson in the Player of the Week honor.

