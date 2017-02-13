|
|
|
|
Clarksville Weekly Market Snapshot from Frazier Allen for the week of February 13th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – The economic data calendar was thin. December trade figures were roughly in line with expectations. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell in the mid-February estimate.
Stock market investors were encouraged by the prospect for tax cuts following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump. In contrast, the bond market, recognizing that the process for cutting taxes will be contentious and lengthy, is less fearful of a large boost to the federal budget deficit (hence, bond yields have backed down over the past month).Next week, there are several economic reports, but January figures are subject to a number of seasonal distortions.
More importantly, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will deliver her semiannual monetary policy testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday. We may not learn much new regarding the outlook for rate increases (still expected to be gradual).
Monetary policy will remain data-dependent. Lawmakers will likely try to pull Yellen into a discussion of fiscal policy (infrastructure spending and tax cuts), but she will steer clear of that. Many may see Yellen as something of a lame duck. Her term as Fed chair ends February 3rd, 2018.
However, she will almost certainly have a lot to say about financial regulation.
Indices
Consumer Money Rates
Currencies
Commodities
Bond Rates
Treasury Yield Curve – 02/10/2017
As of close of business 02/09/2017
S&P Sector Performance (YTD) – 02/10/2017
As of close of business 02/09/2017
Economic Calendar
Important Disclosures
US government bonds and treasury bills are guaranteed by the US government and, if held to maturity, offer a fixed rate of return and guaranteed principal value. US government bonds are issued and guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by the federal government. Treasury bills are certificates reflecting short-term (less than one year) obligations of the US government.
Commodities trading is generally considered speculative because of the significant potential for investment loss. Markets for commodities are likely to be volatile and there may be sharp price fluctuations even during periods when prices overall are rising. Specific sector investing can be subject to different and greater risks than more diversified investments.
Tax Equiv Muni yields (TEY) assume a 35% tax rate on triple-A rated, tax-exempt insured revenue bonds.
Material prepared by Raymond James for use by its financial advisors.
The information contained herein has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Data source: Bloomberg, as of close of business February 9th, 2017.
©2016 Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA / SIPC.
