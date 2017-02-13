Clarksville Weekly Market Snapshot from Frazier Allen for the week of February 13th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The economic data calendar was thin. December trade figures were roughly in line with expectations. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell in the mid-February estimate.

Stock market investors were encouraged by the prospect for tax cuts following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump. In contrast, the bond market, recognizing that the process for cutting taxes will be contentious and lengthy, is less fearful of a large boost to the federal budget deficit (hence, bond yields have backed down over the past month).

More importantly, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will deliver her semiannual monetary policy testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday. We may not learn much new regarding the outlook for rate increases (still expected to be gradual).

Monetary policy will remain data-dependent. Lawmakers will likely try to pull Yellen into a discussion of fiscal policy (infrastructure spending and tax cuts), but she will steer clear of that. Many may see Yellen as something of a lame duck. Her term as Fed chair ends February 3rd, 2018.

However, she will almost certainly have a lot to say about financial regulation.

Indices Last Last Week YTD return % DJIA 20172.40 19884.91 2.07% NASDAQ 5715.18 5636.20 6.17% S&P 500 2307.87 2280.85 3.08% MSCI EAFE 1734.20 1736.42 2.98% Russell 2000 1378.53 1360.54 1.58% Consumer Money Rates Last 1 year ago Prime Rate 3.75 3.50 Fed Funds 0.66 0.37 30-year mortgage 4.13 3.65 Currencies Last 1 year ago Dollars per British Pound 1.250 1.452 Dollars per Euro 1.066 1.129 Japanese Yen per Dollar 113.25 113.35 Canadian Dollars per Dollar 1.315 1.393 Mexican Peso per Dollar 20.350 18.938 Commodities Last 1 year ago Crude Oil 53.00 27.45 Gold 1236.80 1194.60 Bond Rates Last 1 month ago 2-year treasury 1.19 1.18 10-year treasury 2.43 2.36 10-year municipal (TEY) 3.51 3.35 Treasury Yield Curve – 02/10/2017 As of close of business 02/09/2017

S&P Sector Performance (YTD) – 02/10/2017 As of close of business 02/09/2017 Economic Calendar February 14 — Small Business Optimism Index (January)

Producer Price Index (January)

Yellen Monetary Policy Testimony (Senate) February 15 — Consumer Price Index (January)

Retail Sales (January)

Industrial Production (January)

Yellen Monetary Policy Testimony (House) February 16 — Jobless Claims (week ending February 11)

Building Permits, Housing Starts (January) February 17 — Leading Economic Indicators (January) February 20 — Presidents Day (markets closed) March 10 — Employment Report (February) March 15 — FOMC Policy Decision (Yellen press conference)

