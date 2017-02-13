Clarksville’s Fort Defiance Civil War Park hosts “Period Toy Making” presentation Saturday, February 18th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, February 18th Phyllis Smith presents “Period Toy Making” as part of a new educational programming series, Life in the 1800’s at Clarksville’s Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center. The presentation will start at 1:00pm.

This new series is sponsored by The Friends of Fort Defiance.

Visitors to “Period Toy Making” will be able to see and play with toys commonly used during the 1860’s. Visitors will also be given supplies and instruction to make their own church dolls.

This monthly educational series continues on Saturday, March 18th with “Tinctures and Medicines” presented by Sylvia Britton. Visitors will be given an overview of medicines and home remedies as well as techniques and instruments used during the mid-19th century.

Other coming programs will include candle dipping, weaving, lace making, clothes washing, and more. The programs are free and open to the public.

For information, please visit www.cityofclarksville.com/fortdefiance or call 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

