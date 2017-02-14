Campbell Crossing at Fort Campbell announces WinningEdge Scholarships Available

Fort Campbell, KY – WinnCompanies, the firm providing property management and maintenance services here at Campbell Crossing, is celebrating more than four decades in business by offering an amazing scholarship opportunity to residents!

The WinningEdge Scholarship, a key part of our WinnCares program, is now accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year.

WinningEdge is one way we reaffirm our commitment to improving the communities and the lives of the people we serve. WinnCompanies has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships to WinnResidential and WinnMilitary residents all over the country since launching the program in 2012.

This year, in honor of the company’s 45th anniversary, 45 residents will be awarded scholarship awards of $1,000. These awards will again be split between applicants from both our military and non-military housing communities.

To find out if you or a member of your family is eligible, Click Here to view the application. All completed applications must be submitted to your community office no later than March 31st, 2017 for consideration, so don’t delay!

Application Submission Locations:

Village Commons at Hammond Heights

3065 Forrest Road, Fort Campbell, KY

931.431.2305

The Commons at Pierce Village

4600 Morgan Road, Fort Campbell, KY

931.431.2730

The Commons at Werner Park

2049 Indiana Avenue, Fort Campbell, KY

931.431.2726

The Commons at the Woodlands

11001 Trimble Boulevard, Fort Campbell, KY

931.431.2749

Office Hours:

Mon-Fri: 7:30am-5:00pm

Sat: 10:00am-3:00pm

Sun: Closed

About Campbell Crossing

Campbell Crossing LLC, the partnership between developer Lendlease and the Department of the Army, is the premier housing community for the Soldiers and families of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and home to the first zero-energy homes project ever constructed on a military installation. Lendlease took over operations of Fort Campbell’s on-post housing in 2003 as part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI), a program aimed at improving the quality of life for Soldiers and their families.

Since then, the Community has received numerous recognitions, including the Army’s 2012 RCI Project of the Year, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Green Building Award and the National Council for Public-Private Partnerships Innovation Award. Lendlease will own, manage, renovate, develop, and sustain the more than 4,450 homes of Campbell Crossing until 2053. www.campbellcrossingllc.com

About WinnCompanies

WinnCompanies is an award-winning national multifamily development and management company dedicated to the highest standards of excellence. Through its companies, WinnDevelopment, WinnResidential and WinnMilitary, WinnCompanies acquires, develops and manages affordable, senior, mixed-income, market rate, military and mixed use properties.

Founded in 1971 and operating in 22 states and the District of Columbia, it is the fifth largest multi-family housing manager in the United States, the nation’s largest manager of affordable housing and the second largest manager of privatized military housing. www.winncompanies.com

