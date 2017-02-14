Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce to hold 8th Annual Home and Garden Show, February 25th & 26th

Clarksville, TN – On February 25th and 26th, 2017 vendors will fill the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for the 8th Annual Home and Garden Show to share their expertise with home improvement enthusiasts and novices alike.

Professionals will be on hand to help with furniture selection, home décor and design, gardening and landscaping tips, home improvement, budgeting and more. The event will be held inside Liberty Park at 1188 Cumberland Drive.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to once again provide a head start on a staple of the warm weather season: home improvement projects.

The eighth annual Home and Garden Show, sponsored by Furniture Connection, helps prepare attendees for projects large and small by putting relevant businesses and service professionals at their fingertips.

“The Home & Garden Show is a rewarding undertaking for the Chamber of Commerce,” says Chamber Chairman Sidney Johnson. “Matching individuals with reputable vendors helps kindle ideas and shape projects for area families. These types of improvements make our homes and neighborhoods even more beautiful while they support our local businesses. That’s a win-win.”

Show hours are Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday from noon until 5:00pm. General admission is $5.00 and free for children 12 and under and active duty military with valid I.D.

